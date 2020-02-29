Orlando plays San Antonio on 3-game win streak

Orlando Magic (27-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-33, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs are 14-13 in home games. San Antonio is seventh in the NBA with 36 defensive rebounds per game led by LaMarcus Aldridge averaging 5.5.

The Magic are 11-18 on the road. Orlando has a 22-7 record against teams under .500.

The Magic won the last matchup between these two squads 111-109 on Nov. 15. Evan Fournier scored 26 points to help lead Orlando to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 10.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 10.8 rebounds and averages 19.2 points. Fournier is shooting 50.7 percent and has averaged 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge: out (shoulder).

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).