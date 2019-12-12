Orlando hosts Houston following Harden’s 55-point performance

Houston Rockets (16-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (11-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces the Orlando Magic after James Harden scored 55 points in the Rockets’ 116-110 victory against the Cavaliers.

The Magic are 8-5 in home games. Orlando is 2-9 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 45.4 rebounds per game.

The Rockets are 7-5 on the road. Houston is 16-7 when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier leads the Magic scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Terrence Ross has averaged 15.5 points and collected 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Clint Capela leads the Rockets with 14.7 rebounds and averages 14.1 points. Harden has averaged 37.9 points and added 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 121.3 points, 48.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 102.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Markelle Fultz: day to day (illness), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Rockets: Austin Rivers: day to day (illnes), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Tyson Chandler: day to day (illness), Nene: out (abductor).