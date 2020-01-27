Orlando faces Miami on 3-game losing streak

Orlando Magic (21-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (31-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Miami.

The Heat are 6-2 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Miami averages 15.6 turnovers and is 21-7 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Magic are 14-12 against conference opponents. Orlando is 17-7 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won 105-85 in the last meeting on Jan. 3. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 25 points, and Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.9 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from beyond the arc. Meyers Leonard is shooting 48.8 percent and averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Evan Fournier has averaged 19 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Magic. Nikola Vucevic has averaged 20.5 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 117 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Kendrick Nunn: day to day (achilles), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (back), Bam Adebayo: day to day (ankle), Goran Dragic: day to day (calf).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).