Oklahoma City takes road win streak into matchup with Chicago

Oklahoma City Thunder (35-22, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (20-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Chicago looking to extend its eight-game road winning streak.

The Bulls are 12-18 in home games. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference with 15.3 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.6.

The Thunder are 16-10 on the road. Oklahoma City is 14-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Bulls 109-106 in their last meeting on Dec. 16. Chris Paul led Oklahoma City with 30 points, and LaVine paced Chicago scoring 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine has averaged 25.2 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White has averaged 15.5 points and collected 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.2 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder scoring 19.4 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds. Danilo Gallinari has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.1 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 51.9 percent shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Denzel Valentine: out (hamstring), Luke Kornet: out (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Thunder: Darius Bazley: out (knee), Andre Roberson: out (knee).