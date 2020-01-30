Oklahoma City puts road win streak on the line against Phoenix

Oklahoma City Thunder (29-20, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-27, 11th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Phoenix looking to prolong its six-game road winning streak.

The Suns are 11-21 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is second in the league with 27.3 assists per game. Ricky Rubio leads the Suns averaging 8.8.

The Thunder have gone 20-13 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference allowing only 107.9 points and holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting.

The Thunder won the last matchup between these two teams 126-108 on Dec. 20. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 27.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton has averaged 19.6 points and collected 11.9 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Chris Paul leads the Thunder averaging 17.1 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Dennis Schroder has averaged 5.7 assists and scored 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 45 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Andre Roberson: out (knee).