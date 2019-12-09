Oklahoma City faces Utah for conference battle

Oklahoma City Thunder (10-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (13-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz host Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference action Monday.

The Jazz are 10-6 in Western Conference games. Utah is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Thunder are 2-3 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won 100-95 in the last meeting on Oct. 23. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 32 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Ingles is second on the Jazz with 3.9 assists and scores 7.4 points per game. Royce O’Neale has averaged 3.1 assists and 5.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Paul is averaging 16 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder has averaged 19.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Thunder Injuries: Terrance Ferguson: out (hip), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).