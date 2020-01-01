Oklahoma City faces San Antonio on 3-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs are 9-11 in conference games. San Antonio ranks third in the Western Conference with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game led by LaMarcus Aldridge averaging 5.5.

The Thunder are 13-11 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 12-4 record against opponents under .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 121-112 in the last meeting on Nov. 7. Aldridge led San Antonio with 39 points, and Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Aldridge has averaged 20.5 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 50.1 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Chris Paul is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Thunder. Steven Adams has averaged 10.7 rebounds and added 13.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 48.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 43 rebounds, 21.4 assists, eight steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (elbow), Dennis Schroder: day to day (ankle).