Oklahoma City faces Sacramento on 3-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-13, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 6-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunder are 9-8 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 3-4 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings with 3.9 made 3-pointers and averages 21.4 points while shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. Richaun Holmes has averaged 9.1 rebounds and added 14.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Steven Adams leads the Thunder with 9.3 rebounds and averages 10.8 points. Dennis Schroder has averaged 20.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 112 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

Thunder Injuries: Terrance Ferguson: out (hip), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).