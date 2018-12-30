Nuggets waive veteran guard Nick Young

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have waived veteran guard Nick Young with several players starting to return to health.

The team announced the move Sunday on its Twitter account.

Young was signed earlier this month with the Nuggets missing several starters because of injuries. Forward Paul Millsap returned following a broken big toe in Saturday’s win in Phoenix. Guard Will Barton (hip/core surgery) and guard Gary Harris (hip) are inching closer to a return as well.

The 33-year-old Young played in four games with Denver and averaged 2.3 points. Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly thanked Young for his contributions. Connelly says in a statement that Young “immediately fit in with our group and did everything that was asked of him.”