Nuggets sign guard Monte Morris to multiyear deal

DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear deal with point guard Monte Morris.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Morris was the 51st pick of the Nuggets in 2017 and spent a bulk of the season playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League. He averaged 17.8 points and 6.5 assists.

Morris recently suited up in four games for the Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 assists.

The 23-year-old Morris appeared in 140 games while at Iowa State and made the All-Big 12 first-team squad his senior season. Morris had a 5.17 assist-to-turnover ratio in his final season.

He will be contending for minutes behind Jamal Murray and the recently signed Isaiah Thomas.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball