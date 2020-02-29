Nuggets host the Raptors in cross-conference game

Toronto Raptors (42-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (40-19, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors in a non-conference matchup.

The Nuggets are 23-7 in home games. Denver averages 44.5 rebounds per game and is 25-5 when outrebounding opponents.

The Raptors have gone 19-8 away from home. Toronto averages 112.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Nuggets and Raptors match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Jokic has averaged 10 rebounds and added 25.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 23.7 points and is adding 7.5 rebounds. OG Anunoby is shooting 48.6 percent and has averaged 10 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 42.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Noah Vonleh: out (ankle), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Raptors: Serge Ibaka: out (knee), Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Fred VanVleet: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring).