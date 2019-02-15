Nuggets extend Tim Connelly and rest of front office

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have extended the contracts of president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and the rest of the front office in the midst of one of the best seasons in franchise history.

Terms of the multiyear deals were not released Friday.

At 39-18, the Nuggets trail Golden State by two games for the top spot in the Western Conference entering the All-Star break.

Connelly has helped orchestrate quite a turnaround for a team trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2012-13. He joined the Nuggets in 2013 and selected All-Star center Nikola Jokic in the second round of the 2014 draft. Jokic has developed into one of the top young players in the league.

General manager Arturas Karnisovas also was among those receiving an extension.