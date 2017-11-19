No. 1 draft pick Fultz out 2 to 3 more weeks for 76ers

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 23: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against the Detroit Pistons on October 23, 2017 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will miss another two to three weeks as he recovers from soreness in his right shoulder.

The Sixers said Fultz’s return to action will be determined by how the shoulder responds to progressive basketball training and practices in the interim.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft will continue with physiotherapy as he returns from his soreness and scapular muscle imbalance.

Fultz has played only four games this season. He is shooting 33 percent, 50 percent from the free-throw line and has not attempted a 3-point shot all season, all as a reserve.

