With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Social media is one of the only ways to communicate these days.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have been two of the biggest stars on social media during this quarantine.

The couple posted the gender reveal of their second child together on Tuesday:

It’s a boy!

Speaking of parenting, retired defensive end Chris Long is on daddy duties these days and he might have an actor on his hands.

Your move, Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/VspGUvExKx — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 14, 2020

Show us what you’ve got, Vin.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is in daddy-mode as well.

The veteran QB is getting some help from his sons in the backyard.

The boys putting me through drills today… pic.twitter.com/kaQN5x9bKt — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) April 14, 2020

In the NBA, Portland Trailblazers forward Carmelo Anthony is taking video calls with some of his famous friends.

Anthony hopped on call with legendary entertainer Jamie Foxx on Tuesday and allowed the world to listen.

Talk about all-access.

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills is staying fit while the NBA season is suspended.

He’s even giving at-home strength training tips via Twitter.

At Home Hiatus Workouts!!⁣⁣ More important than the movements, though – is mentality.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣No matter how much we miss being on the hardwood with our #SpursFamily – each morning, let’s all make a conscious effort to operate with perseverance, resilience and consistency👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/O8Wi50znkm — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) April 14, 2020

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka is following in Mills’ footsteps.

But Ibaka looks like he might be more suited for the World’s Strongest Man competition.

Trying to stay ready! pic.twitter.com/hIuzaWYaqr — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) April 14, 2020

Over in the MLB, Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jedd Gyorko is preparing to face off against St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong in a game of cornhole.

@KoltenWong and I will be playing on IG live Friday at 6 EST. NL central rivals. @Brewers @Cardinals @iplaycornhole come join and chat w us!! pic.twitter.com/BzPB1wYVQs — Jedd Gyorko (@JGyorko05) April 14, 2020

We’ll be tuned in.

And lastly, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer took on journalist Jared Carrabis in a battle of rock, paper, scissors.

The professional athlete came out on top, even in a duel that didn’t involve physical activity.