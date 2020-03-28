Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 27

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

We’re off to a heck of a start with this one:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly shows love to Houston Rockets guard James Harden on his Instagram Live.

Didn’t see that coming!

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is helping feed those in-need with the help of Lineage Logistics.

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas is teaching his son how to walk into an NBA arena in style.

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is signing autographs during his downtime.

And Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis has moved his weekday workouts to the balcony of his apartment.

Los Angeles Lakers center Javale McGee has picked up the joy sticks to play more Call of Duty.

While Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore is trying to talk his son out of leaving since he’ll no longer be an only child.

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. is helping keeping people active by challenging them to get some crunches in during the day.

Meanwhile in the MLB, Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick and shortstop Aledmys Díaz are sending a special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses helping to combat the coronavirus.

And New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano catches up with former teammate Alex Rodriguez on Instagram Live.

In the NFL, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is giving out tips on how he stays on top of his game as he gets older.

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamal Dean shares three reasons to remain optimistic during these times.

Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams has joined in on the #FlipTheSwitch Challenge on TikTok.

And lastly, Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark is one of many athletes urging people to stay fit during this time at home.