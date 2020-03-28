With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

We’re off to a heck of a start with this one:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly shows love to Houston Rockets guard James Harden on his Instagram Live.

Didn’t see that coming!

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is helping feed those in-need with the help of Lineage Logistics.

Thank you Lineage Logistics, @HelpFeedtheFro1 @WCKitchen for helping me help the community. Thankful that together we are getting jobs to the great Staples Center staff and meals from local restaurants to our heroes in healthcare. pic.twitter.com/8D9iKtjVwm — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 27, 2020

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas is teaching his son how to walk into an NBA arena in style.

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz is signing autographs during his downtime.

My guy @MarkelleF and I just finished signing the prints!! If you ordered one then it will be shipped soon!! Otherwise grab one at https://t.co/no8DLrRKJY!! Only 200 exist!!#art #drawing #uw #basketball pic.twitter.com/ubK7bGAw6A — Keegan Hall (@KeeganHall) March 27, 2020

And Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis has moved his weekday workouts to the balcony of his apartment.

Los Angeles Lakers center Javale McGee has picked up the joy sticks to play more Call of Duty.

While Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore is trying to talk his son out of leaving since he’ll no longer be an only child.

We told Jett that he was going to have a little sister… he packed a bag and we had to talk him out of leaving 🤣🤣. #BabyBaze2 @serpebazesam pic.twitter.com/FA6H5mqPVc — Baze (@24Bazemore) March 27, 2020

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. is helping keeping people active by challenging them to get some crunches in during the day.

Meanwhile in the MLB, Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick and shortstop Aledmys Díaz are sending a special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses helping to combat the coronavirus.

And New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano catches up with former teammate Alex Rodriguez on Instagram Live.

Great time catching up with my brother @AROD yesterday on @MLB IG Live. Missing baseball but we'll be back soon!! #OpeningDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/O9BVeLzS2V — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) March 27, 2020

In the NFL, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is giving out tips on how he stays on top of his game as he gets older.

#Saints DE @camjordan94 chats about maintaining a high level of play as he gets older in the league #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/efwqmA6KwP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 27, 2020

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamal Dean shares three reasons to remain optimistic during these times.

Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams has joined in on the #FlipTheSwitch Challenge on TikTok.

And lastly, Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark is one of many athletes urging people to stay fit during this time at home.