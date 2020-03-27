Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 26

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

And we’re off!

Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter took to Tik Tok to play Tic-Tac-Toe with his cat.

And his fellow Celtic Tacko Fall has taken on the role of peacemaker during the quarantine.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is taking on all challengers in the #JrNBAHome dribble drill.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is donating money to foster children and families in-need.

Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon refuses to stop getting buckets.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and his fiancé Kamiah Adams can’t stop dancing.

Out West & Midwest

In the football world, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has mastered Tik Tok in a short amount of time.

Talk That Talk Bae 👀🎶🎵🎵😂😂😂

While free agent quarterback Cam Newton is redefining the phrase “work ethic” by the day.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have put a lot of work into their love and are celebrating five years since they first met.

On the baseball side of things, today was supposed to be Opening Day, so Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker is operating as if games are still being played.

And it’s business as usual for Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray is showing his son a little bit of tough love by taking him deep.

While Chicago Cubs infielder Anthony Rizzo is imploring us all to keep social distancing.

Lastly, Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield is auctioning off some personal items for charity.

And in the soccer world, Minnesota United winger Ethan Finlay is helping to provide meals for those in-need due to COVID-19.