With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

And we’re off!

Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter took to Tik Tok to play Tic-Tac-Toe with his cat.

Day 14 of quarantine 😹 pic.twitter.com/WjeQlY9XOf — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 26, 2020

And his fellow Celtic Tacko Fall has taken on the role of peacemaker during the quarantine.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is taking on all challengers in the #JrNBAHome dribble drill.

Side-to-side and between the legs⁉️ Can you keep up with @MatisseThybulle from the @sixers in today's #JrNBAatHome dribble drill? Tag a friend to try this drill at home #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/x6JxXPQ9nV — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) March 26, 2020

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is donating money to foster children and families in-need.

I’ve donated to make sure low income and foster students have shoes, clothing and family support during this difficult time. You can join me by donating at https://t.co/ksF2BExinL#mynrwredshoes#gordonfamilygivingfoundation#GF2#NBA#NBAtogether pic.twitter.com/90039v0EHC — Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) March 26, 2020

Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon refuses to stop getting buckets.

Bake put in some work at home today 🥓⛹️‍♂️@BaconDwayne1000 x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/GOJsLfwf0y — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 26, 2020

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and his fiancé Kamiah Adams can’t stop dancing.

In the football world, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has mastered Tik Tok in a short amount of time.

While free agent quarterback Cam Newton is redefining the phrase “work ethic” by the day.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have put a lot of work into their love and are celebrating five years since they first met.

5 years ago..we first met.. and I instantly fell madly in Love. Sooo… We’re going Live with y’all today at 3pm pst on @Ciara ‘s IG Live!

Join us! Love,

Russell & Ciara

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wfFFmdYZEi — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 26, 2020

On the baseball side of things, today was supposed to be Opening Day, so Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker is operating as if games are still being played.

And it’s business as usual for Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

when you don't want to get out of the routine but you only have video games ⚾️🤷🏻‍♂️🎮 #openingday #stayathome pic.twitter.com/txJikhZWtn — Eduardo Rodriguez (@eduardorod5) March 26, 2020

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray is showing his son a little bit of tough love by taking him deep.

While Chicago Cubs infielder Anthony Rizzo is imploring us all to keep social distancing.

Definitely not the #OpeningDay I had imagined but let's all stick together (while practicing social distancing) and help one another. #OneTeam Text Hope44 to 52000 or https://t.co/AfQLkHgb3o pic.twitter.com/8ByanCqTXQ — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 26, 2020

Lastly, Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield is auctioning off some personal items for charity.

Some really cool, one of a kind stuff here from my home collection. Bid on something cool and help out the great people of KC during this crazy time. 💙 https://t.co/IQkZU1q9WI — Whit Merrifield (@WhitMerrifield) March 26, 2020

And in the soccer world, Minnesota United winger Ethan Finlay is helping to provide meals for those in-need due to COVID-19.