New York takes on Houston, aims to halt 3-game slide

New York Knicks (17-39, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (36-20, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to end its three-game skid with a win over Houston.

The Rockets have gone 19-8 at home. Houston has a 36-17 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Knicks are 9-19 in road games. New York is the league leader with 12 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 2.8.

The Rockets and Knicks meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden has averaged 35.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Ben McLemore is shooting 55.9 percent and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Reggie Bullock leads the Knicks averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.8 points per game and shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 20 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Knicks: Elfrid Payton: day to day (ankle).