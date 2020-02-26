New York takes on Charlotte on 4-game slide

New York Knicks (17-40, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-38, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 206.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup with Charlotte as losers of four straight games.

The Hornets are 13-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 8-21 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers.

The Knicks have gone 12-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 5-22 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets won the last matchup between these two teams 97-92 on Jan. 28. Terry Rozier scored 30 points to help lead Charlotte to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham has averaged 17.6 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Julius Randle is averaging 19 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knicks. Reggie Bullock has averaged 1.9 assists and scored 8.7 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 97.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, seven steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 107 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Knicks: Elfrid Payton: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (groin).