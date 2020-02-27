New York faces Philadelphia, seeks to break 5-game skid

New York Knicks (17-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into the matchup against Philadelphia as losers of five in a row.

Article continues below ...

The 76ers are 10-4 against Atlantic Division teams. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league allowing just 106.5 points per game and holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting.

The Knicks are 2-10 against division opponents. New York is 5-22 against opponents over .500.

The 76ers won the last meeting between these two squads 90-87 on Jan. 18. Ben Simmons scored 21 points to help lead Philadelphia to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is second on the 76ers scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Furkan Korkmaz has averaged 14.7 points and totaled 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Elfrid Payton leads the Knicks averaging 6.9 assists while scoring 9.6 points per game. Reggie Bullock has averaged 1.3 made 3-pointers and scored 8.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Norvel Pelle: out (illness), Joel Embiid: day to day (shoulder), Ben Simmons: out (back).

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (groin).