Nets top Raptors, snap Toronto’s franchise-record win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Raptors had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn’t find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50% over the previous 15 games.

This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8%, with Kyle Lowry’s triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just 4 for 13.

Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors. That included a loss Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points.

Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who head into the break 25-28 after having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games. He sat out again with a sprained right knee.

Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

CAVALIERS 127, HAWKS 105

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Thompson had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 23 points, and Cleveland broke a 12-game home losing streak.

Cleveland, coming off the worst home loss in franchise history, went ahead midway through the first quarter and won at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since beating the Hawks on Dec. 23.

Cleveland was routed 133-92 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and had lost 13 of 14 overall.

Nance, starting in place of the injured Kevin Love, had 12 rebounds. Andre Drummond scored 14 points and had 15 rebounds. Drummond, acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, has had a double-double in both games with Cleveland.

Collin Sexton, added to the Rising Stars roster this week, scored 23 points.

Trae Young scored 27 points and had 12 assists for the Hawks, who rallied after trailing 86-63 midway through the third quarter. Atlanta cut the lead to nine in the fourth, but got no closer.

PACERS 118, BUCKS 111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 35 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and tied a career high with 13 assists, helping Indiana hold on to beat Milwaukee.

The victory sent Indiana into the All-Star break with some momentum after beating the league’s best team to end a season-worst seven-game losing streak. The Pacers also had lost five straight home games.

Donte DiVincenzo led the Bucks with 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 as reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game following the birth of his first child.

Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak also ended.

MAGIC 116, PISTONS 112, OT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 21 as Orlando rallied to beat Detroit.

Gordon, who also had nine rebounds and nine assists, hit consecutive 3-point shots late in he fourth quarter to help Orlando erase a seven-point deficit.

A 3-pointer by Nikola Vucevic gave Orlando a three-point lead with 5.5 seconds left before Detroit’s Reggie Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Christian Wood had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who rallied from a 22-point deficit but lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

WIZARDS 114, KNICKS 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Washington used a fourth-quarter surge to beat New York.

Davis Bertans added 16 points, Isaac Bonga had 13 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 11 as Washington closed out the victory with a 34-19 run.

The Wizards have won five of their last seven games.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Elfrid Payton scored 19, RJ Barrett added 16 and Mitchell Robinson had 11.

GRIZZLIES 111, TRAIL BLAZERS 104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and Memphis beat Portland.

De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each, with Valanciunas also grabbing 18 rebounds. Clarke connected on 12 of 14 shots as Memphis won its second straight and 15th in the last 19 games.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Damian Lillard added 20 on a tough shooting night as he went 7 of 19 from the field before leaving with 3:22 left with what he said after the game was a groin injury. Lillard added he won’t play in the All-Star Game because of the injury.

The Trail Blazers lost their second straight.

MAVERICKS 130, KINGS 111

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a seven-game absence because of a sprained ankle, leading Dallas over Sacramento.

Doncic added eight assists in the NBA triple-double leader’s final game before the break.

Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points and 13 rebounds with his fellow Euro star back after the 7-foot-3 Latvian recorded a career-best three consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds while his Slovenian teammate was sidelined.

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and De’Aaron Fox added 16 for the Kings, who fell behind for good in the second quarter and were never closer than 11 points in the second half.

HORNETS 115, TIMBERWOLVES 108

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devonte’ Graham scored 28 points and Malik Monk added 25 to lead Charlotte to a comeback win over Minnesota.

Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who rallied from a double-figure deficit to spoil D’Angelo Russell’s home debut with Minnesota. Miles Bridges added 20 points.

Russell had 26 points and 11 assists for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns but led for most of the first three quarters. Towns has a left wrist injury that will be further evaluated during the All-Star break.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier missed the game with left knee soreness.

JAZZ 116, HEAT 101

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 to lift Utah over Miami.

Jordan Clarkson added 21 points off the bench for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 20 rebounds as Utah won its fourth straight game.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points to lead the Heat. Duncan Robinson added 18 points and Jae Crowder chipped in 15 off the bench.

SUNS 112, WARRIORS 106

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 and Phoenix held on for a victory over Golden State.

Phoenix won for just the second time in eight games and goes into the All-Star break with a 22-33 record. The Suns have already surpassed last season’s total of 19 wins.

Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The Warriors have lost four straight and head into the break 12-43, the worst mark in the NBA.