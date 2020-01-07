Nets take on the Thunder on 6-game losing streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (16-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup against Oklahoma City after losing six in a row.

The Nets have gone 9-7 at home. Brooklyn averages 48.4 rebounds per game and is 4-14 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Thunder are 8-10 on the road. Oklahoma City is 12-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Nets and Thunder match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 42.5 percent and averaging 22.7 points. Joe Harris has averaged 15.1 points and totaled 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder has averaged 20.9 points and totaled 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 104.1 points, 49.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Thunder: Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee).