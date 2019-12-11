Nets play the Hornets on 3-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (10-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Nets take on Charlotte.

The Nets are 8-5 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.6 points and shooting 45.3 percent.

The Hornets are 7-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won 111-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 6. Joe Harris led Brooklyn with 22 points, and Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 42.6 percent and averaging 20.6 points. Harris has averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Graham has shot 40.7 percent and is averaging 19.2 points for the Hornets. Terry Rozier has averaged 18.8 points and collected 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 110.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Hornets: Nicolas Batum: day to day (hand), Marvin Williams: out (knee).