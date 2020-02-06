NBA trade deadline tracker: Andre Drummond headed to Cleveland; Warriors, Wolves swap; Marcus Morris on the move; Heat land Andre Iguodala

It’s February, and you know what that means in the NBA: It’s officially trade season.

Every year, the NBA trade deadline presents some form of game-changing move that potentially catapults a team into the running for the Larry O’Brien trophy — and so far, the front runners for that “award” are Pat Riley and the Miami Heat.

As the deadline nears, the Golden State Warriors have made a big move of their own, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world with a deal for Andre Drummond.

Here is up-to-the-minute news about the 2020 NBA trade deadline, which ends on February 6 at 3 p.m. ET — but remember, there still might be deals that trickle in “after” the deadline, assuming the paperwork was submitted to the league office prior to that 3 p.m. deadline:

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

A massive trade out of nowhere! The Detroit Pistons agreed to send center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers:

And the Pistons aren’t receiving very much in return for the two-time All-Star.

A pair of former top-two NBA draft picks have been swapped, too, with the Golden State Warriors reportedly agreeing to send D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and future draft picks:

There was also a trade battle brewing in Los Angeles, with both the Lakers and Clippers interested in New York Knicks big man Marcus Morris. One of the potential sticking points? Kyle Kuzma, naturally.

The Lakers’ reported reluctance to part with Kuzma resulted in Morris heading to the Clips:

Meanwhile, the reported 3-way trade between the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Oklahoma City Thunder is all but dead, as the Wolves have reportedly entered the fray in OKC’s place.

 

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 

On late Wednesday evening, the structure of the Iguodala to Miami trade started to take shape…

The deal gives Miami a veteran presence, with Riley believing the Heat can contend for a title, and the team option in the second year affords Miami a great deal of flexibility. But the Grizzlies acquired a solid asset in Justise Winslow, who has been dealing with a back injury.

View this post on Instagram

LET’S GET IT @memgrizz #DontPokeTheBear

A post shared by Justise Winslow (@iamjustise) on

And that might not be the end of Miami’s wheeling and dealing, as the Heat are reportedly working on an “elaborate” trade to land both Iguodala and Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari.

There were rumors Riley was trying to acquire both players when the deal between Memphis and Miami was first reported. 

It’s somewhat coincidental that Riley reportedly sees a title shot within Miami’s grasp, given the juggernaut in the East that is the Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounpo — a player Riley will undoubtedly target when he can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Previously, there was much speculation as to where Iguodala would land, with the Lakers seen as a prime destination to shore up Los Angeles’ rotation ahead of the postseason:

The Lakers are looking to make some moves, that’s for sure — and their roster is drawing interest from others, as well:

In other, less landscape-altering news, former no. 2 pick Jabari Parker is headed to Sacramento:

New Orleans looks to be sticking with veteran guard Jrue Holiday:

Atlanta is needing to create space on the roster and will waive one of its veterans in Chandler Parsons: 

The Warriors could be on the verge of a move: 

Meanwhile, the Pistons and Suns are looking to move on:

Stay tuned for more updates!