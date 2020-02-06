NBA trade deadline tracker: Andre Drummond headed to Cleveland; Warriors, Wolves swap; Marcus Morris on the move; Heat land Andre Iguodala

It’s February, and you know what that means in the NBA: It’s officially trade season.

Every year, the NBA trade deadline presents some form of game-changing move that potentially catapults a team into the running for the Larry O’Brien trophy — and so far, the front runners for that “award” are Pat Riley and the Miami Heat.

As the deadline nears, the Golden State Warriors have made a big move of their own, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world with a deal for Andre Drummond.

Here is up-to-the-minute news about the 2020 NBA trade deadline, which ends on February 6 at 3 p.m. ET — but remember, there still might be deals that trickle in “after” the deadline, assuming the paperwork was submitted to the league office prior to that 3 p.m. deadline:

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

A massive trade out of nowhere! The Detroit Pistons agreed to send center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers:

👀 Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit's Andre Drummond (per @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/k5XC1YjxMl — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 6, 2020

And the Pistons aren’t receiving very much in return for the two-time All-Star.

The Pistons essentially dumped Andre Drummond because they wanted to avoid the possibility he opted into his $28.7 million contract next season, per league sources. So Detroit clears cap and Cleveland gets a discount opportunity to see what Drummond can do with Sexton & Garland. https://t.co/iAr1kU5gJa — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

Future second-round pick to the Pistons — lesser of Golden State or Cleveland's 2023 pick, source tells ESPN. Knight and Henson too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

A pair of former top-two NBA draft picks have been swapped, too, with the Golden State Warriors reportedly agreeing to send D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and future draft picks:

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Clarification: Minnesota's second-round pick going to Golden State is in 2021 — not 2022. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Andrew Wiggins contract the Warriors are absorbing pic.twitter.com/f8AY2BbqI5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 6, 2020

There was also a trade battle brewing in Los Angeles, with both the Lakers and Clippers interested in New York Knicks big man Marcus Morris. One of the potential sticking points? Kyle Kuzma, naturally.

Sources: Knicks have agreement in principle to trade Marcus Morris to the Clippers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 6, 2020

The Lakers’ reported reluctance to part with Kuzma resulted in Morris heading to the Clips:

Pretty epic showdown between the Clippers and Lakers for Marcus Morris. For the Knicks, “there’s no deal without Kuzma” and the Lakers —at this late hour— remain reluctant to part with him. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the reported 3-way trade between the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Oklahoma City Thunder is all but dead, as the Wolves have reportedly entered the fray in OKC’s place.

Miami has agreed to trade Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, league sources tell ESPN. No picks in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Minnesota has joined the Miami-Memphis deal — and will trade Gorgui Dieng for James Johnson, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

On late Wednesday evening, the structure of the Iguodala to Miami trade started to take shape…

Memphis is finalizing sending Andre Iguodala to Miami, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Iguodala is believed to be prepared to play for the Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Andre Iguodala is taking his talents to South Beach! 😎 The veteran has agreed to a 2-year, $30M extension with the Heat (per @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/rOoCHHu1vu — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 6, 2020

The deal gives Miami a veteran presence, with Riley believing the Heat can contend for a title, and the team option in the second year affords Miami a great deal of flexibility. But the Grizzlies acquired a solid asset in Justise Winslow, who has been dealing with a back injury.

With a team-option for the 2021-22 season, Iguodala is allowing the Heat to keep salary cap flexibility for free agency, league sources tell ESPN. If Miami misses on recruiting a max star, the plan would be for Miami to guarantee that season's $15M, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Justise time in Miami was needed as a young player in our game now he can go off and apply what he learned to the next chapter. Excited for my Rook1 https://t.co/pZLcyi0xWS — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2020

And that might not be the end of Miami’s wheeling and dealing, as the Heat are reportedly working on an “elaborate” trade to land both Iguodala and Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

There were rumors Riley was trying to acquire both players when the deal between Memphis and Miami was first reported.

Pat Riley clearly sees an opportunity to make a run with these Heat: Riley has been working to trade for Memphis' Andre Iguodala AND Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

It’s somewhat coincidental that Riley reportedly sees a title shot within Miami’s grasp, given the juggernaut in the East that is the Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounpo — a player Riley will undoubtedly target when he can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Previously, there was much speculation as to where Iguodala would land, with the Lakers seen as a prime destination to shore up Los Angeles’ rotation ahead of the postseason:

Yahoo Sources. The Los Angeles Lakers have ventured down all avenues — including a last Hail Mary attempt — to seek a path to Andre Iguodala, but it is becoming apparent that Miami has Memphis’ attention right now. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

The Lakers are looking to make some moves, that’s for sure — and their roster is drawing interest from others, as well:

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020

Multiple teams are inquiring about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2020

In other, less landscape-altering news, former no. 2 pick Jabari Parker is headed to Sacramento:

Sacrameto is trading Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Atlanta also gets two second round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Sacramento is sending Atlanta a 2020 and a 2021 second round pick in deal, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. https://t.co/RC7KZ4Nd7y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

New Orleans looks to be sticking with veteran guard Jrue Holiday:

New Orleans continues to be content with Jrue Holiday remaining on roster through Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, league sources tell ESPN. The kind of overwhelming offer it would take to pry Holiday hasn’t surfaced in the marketplace. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Atlanta is needing to create space on the roster and will waive one of its veterans in Chandler Parsons:

Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1M contract to create roster space to complete four-team trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

The Warriors could be on the verge of a move:

I’m hearing Alec Burks has been pulled out of the Warriors lineup tonight and a trade is imminent before the deadline. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Pistons and Suns are looking to move on:

Detroit's discussions with Phoenix on a Luke Kennard trade have reached an impasse, league sources tell ESPN. Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates!