NBA Finals resume amid fallout from off-court incident

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA Finals resume Friday night amid the fallout from the incident involving Toronto guard Kyle Lowry.

Game 4 of the title series between Toronto and Golden State is on tap. The off day following the Raptors‘ Game 3 win on Wednesday was dominated by reactions to Warriors‘ investor Mark Stevens shoving Lowry at courtside. Stevens was banned by the league for a year and fined $500,000.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says Stevens was spared a lifetime ban because he’s never been disciplined by the league before and because he was deeply apologetic for his actions.

Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 for Golden State as he continues recovering from his calf injury, but the Warriors are getting Klay Thompson back after a one-game absence with a strained hamstring.