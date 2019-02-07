Murray back in Nuggets’ lineup after sprained left ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Murray is back in the Denver Nuggets‘ starting lineup at Brooklyn after missing six games with a sprained left ankle.

The guard last played in a victory over Phoenix on Jan. 25, when he rolled his ankle. Before that, he had missed only one game in his three-year career.

Murray is second on the Nuggets with 18.5 points per game.

The Nets also got starting guard Joe Harris (right hip) and backup Allen Crabbe (right knee) back for the game Wednesday.