Morant and Memphis take on Miami in non-conference play

Miami Heat (19-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-17, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in non-conference action.

The Grizzlies are 4-11 in home games. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Morant averaging 6.4.

The Heat are 8-6 in road games. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9 percent from downtown. Duncan Robinson leads the Heat shooting 44 percent from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 120-101 in the last matchup on Oct. 23. Justise Winslow led Miami with 27 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is shooting 46.2 percent and averaging 18.7 points. Tyus Jones has averaged 5.2 assists and 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Butler leads the Heat averaging 21 points and is adding 6.6 rebounds. Bam Adebayo is shooting 53.6 percent and has averaged 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Grayson Allen: day to day (right ankle), Jae Crowder: day to day (ankle).

Heat: Justise Winslow: day to day (back), James Johnson: day to day (personal), Goran Dragic: day to day (groin).