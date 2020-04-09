With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Today, we’re bringing you the content we all love: dogs!

Our favorite athletes around the world decided to spend some extra time with their furry friends.

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard could barely keep up with his pup Koko on their run.

Koko’s the best pacer there is 🏃🏼‍♂️❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/wMMLpnosg2 — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle’s dog Sophia was just along for the ride during this lunge session.

We have a feeling Koko is having a better time, but we’ll let you decide.

Sophia helped me with my home workout today pic.twitter.com/TtJhu5zpXD — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) April 9, 2020

Not everyone can get outside – the weather in New York looks a tad bit chilly.

We don’t blame Vancouver Canucks right wing Justin Bailey if he doesn’t want to brave the snow anytime soon.

716 doin this now ? pic.twitter.com/eeenzDaQtL — Justin Bailey (@JustinBailey95) April 9, 2020

Good thing we’ve still got plenty of inside activities to keep occupied!

How about a dance party?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his family may have done the best Tootsie Slide we’ve seen so far.

Although, we’ve got to say LeBron’s daughter Zhuri is the star of the show, and she wasn’t the only daughter killing it on social media today.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Casrrasco’s little girl hit a bomb.

Unfortunately, dear old dad was in the way.

"Ouchtown population you bro!" Carlos Carrasco got a laser sent right back at him 😬😂 (via @Cookie_Carrasco / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gncMKXlBU7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 8, 2020

Day…honestly we’re not even sure what day this is of quarantine. What we do know is our self care has hit a low.

It doesn’t help that all nonessential businesses are closed – who knew that you could make a serious argument for a barber being essential?! Well, we learned that rather quickly.

Luckily for New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, he has Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn there to clean him up.

It looks like Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller needs a little help in that department.

And, if we’re being honest, maybe a lot of help.

Quarantine is really getting to him.

At the same time, some of us are living our best lives – or rather, reliving our college glory days.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has taken his beer pong game to the next level, with this upside down trick shot.

Woah woah woah there agent Ray Chalupa. I get a rebuttal. Rules are rules. https://t.co/ZTgHE8RNF0 pic.twitter.com/NqQHSfiSrR — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) April 8, 2020

Our athletes have got skills.

There we were, admiring New York City FC midfielders Maximiliano Moralez’s juggling skills, but then he casually sunk the ball into the basket with an epic header.

Extra points for creativity and style!

Just a friendly reminder that when you’re stuck inside, there’s still plenty to do – other options not shown: read a book, knit a sweater, or perhaps, do a puzzle.

We just don’t recommend you give yourself a haircut – that never ends well.