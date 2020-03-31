With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Here’s a fun fact: Tennis is the perfect sport for social distancing!

We know the courts are closed. But you can get creative, like ATP tour coach Carlos Martinez.

Try it with your neighbor…across the street!

With folks having to work out from home, weights are impossible to find these days.

But that’s not a problem. Plenty of things can be a substitute while you’re getting that pump in. For instance, cars work well for Jameis Winston.

Or, if you want some cardio, how about a little dance action?

Seattle Sounders assistant coach Djimi Traore was getting that heart rate up while having fun with his daughter.

Indoor session @justdancegame with my daughter. Stay positive better day will come. Love you all 🙏🏿#StayAtHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/v2QsGqsDE1 — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) March 30, 2020

Your significant other is also a great option. And can we just take a second to admire D.C. United midfielder Felipe Martins’ footwork?

We knew he had quick feet on the grass but look at those moves!

#ohnananachallenge Stay home stay safe and have fun with your wife/partner and family. pic.twitter.com/35KlZFzbSF — Felipe Martins (@FeliMartins8) March 31, 2020

How about getting the whole family involved?

Four-time NBA champ Shaquille O’Neal knows how to ball out, on and off the court. His house looks like a party, and honestly, we’re a little jealous we weren’t invited.

Things really are getting wild! Next up: Nerf guns. But don’t worry, our athletes are always practicing safety first.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster accepted the Nerf house challenge. And of course, he was hitting his target with ease.

Speaking of on-target, PGA Tour golfer Shane Lowry hit the mark during his game of darts.

Apparently, it took him 14 tries to land the bullseye, so we’re thinking maybe he should stick to the green.

All these challenges are still taking social media by storm.

Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons attempted the toilet paper challenge – emphasis on the word ‘attempted.’

Hope everyone is staying safe out there! Here’s a little fun thing to do to stay active! See if you can beat me, post it and tag #inhousechallenge @projectplaywny @buffalosabres ⚽️ Soccer players keep the score to yourself 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ebIEaYbrGB — Zemgus Girgensons (@zemgus94) March 30, 2020

This free time has definitely taught athletes they should stick to their respective sports.

ATP Tour player Alex De Minaur was so close, yet so far. We have no doubt that with a racket, he’d be able to drop it right in.

That’s all we’ve got for today! Enjoy your afternoon or evening, depending on where you are in the world.

Sit back, relax, maybe read a book…or have someone read it to you.