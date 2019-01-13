Mitchell’s 34 points push Jazz past Bulls, 110-102

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points, his third straight game with more than 30, to help the Utah Jazz pull away from the Chicago Bulls 110-102 on Saturday night.

The Bulls trailed only 97-92 before Royce O’Neale and Joe Ingles hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 105-92 with 2:23 remaining.

Ingles, who had 16 points, then waved goodbye as he backpedaled down the court, clinching Utah’s fifth win in its last six games.

Zach Lavine scored 21 points and Lauri Markkanen added 16 for the Bulls, who dropped their seventh straight.

The Jazz played their second game without their top three point guards: Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum and Raul Neto.

But that might only make Mitchell more effective as he has the ball in his hands more and can use his creativity to create shots. He had six assists.

Rudy Gobert scored 15 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had a career-high eight assists.

Kyle Korver scored 16 points and passed Jason Terry to move into fourth place in NBA history with 2,284 3-pointers. Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry top the list.

Mitchell’s recent tear has corresponded with the Jazz finally rising above .500 and replicating last season’s remarkable second-half success as their schedule finally softened.

The Bulls pressured the Jazz defensively and drove the lane on Gobert without fear after losing 146-109 to Golden State on Friday. Unlike past losses when the Bulls’ effort could be questioned, Chicago played hard but shots stopped falling midway through the final quarter.

The Bulls outscored the Jazz 54-32 in the paint as they tried again and again to get to the rim.

Utah led 31-19 before Jabari Parker, who had only played one of the last 13 games, spurred a 16-2 with seven points to give the Bulls a 35-33 edge. Chicago held the Jazz to 35 percent shooting and led at halftime 53-51.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Several media outlets reported that Chicago coach Jim Boylen has restructured his deal, which will result in a pay increase and a partial guarantee for next season. … Robin Lopez and Wendell Carter each had technical fouls in the second half. … Six Bulls scored in double figures.

Jazz: Jae Crowder went 1 for 13, continuing a slump that has him shooting 21 percent over his last five games. … The Jazz also were playing a back-to-back set but both were at home. … O’Neale tied a career high with 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Continue their five-game road trip at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

Jazz: Finish their four-game homestand against Detroit on Monday.