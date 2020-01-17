Mitchell leads Utah against Sacramento after 46-point game

Sacramento Kings (15-26, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (28-13, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Jazz’s 138-132 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

The Jazz are 15-8 against conference opponents. Utah is 27-8 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Kings are 11-15 in conference games. Sacramento has an 8-24 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Kings defeated the Jazz 102-101 in their last matchup on Nov. 1. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 25 points, and Mitchell paced Utah scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell leads the Jazz scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Joe Ingles has averaged 14.7 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 20.3 points and has added 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Fox has averaged 19.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 117.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, six steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 42 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).