Minnesota takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 10-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-32, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-15, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing 10 in a row.

The Clippers are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 20-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Timberwolves are 7-23 against conference opponents. Minnesota is last in the Western Conference shooting 32.8 percent from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 124-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 13. Paul George led Los Angeles with 46 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is second on the Clippers scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Lou Williams has averaged 20.1 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Towns is averaging 26.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Robert Covington has averaged 6.8 rebounds and added 13.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 0-10, averaging 110.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points on 50.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (lower back).

Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).