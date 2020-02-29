Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Milwaukee Bucks (51-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (21-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hits the road against Charlotte aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

Article continues below ...

The Hornets are 15-22 in conference matchups. Charlotte has a 4-25 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bucks are 32-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the league with 42.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.3.

The Bucks won the last matchup between these two squads 116-103 on Jan. 24. Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets with 3.4 made 3-pointers and averages 17.7 points while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 29.7 points and has added 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Wesley Matthews has averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers and scored 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 98.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 120 points, 53.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 41.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Bucks: Kyle Korver: out (back), Khris Middleton: out (neck).