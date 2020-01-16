Milwaukee puts home win streak on the line against Boston

Boston Celtics (27-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (36-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Boston trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Bucks are 21-3 in conference games. Milwaukee averages 51.8 rebounds per game and is 8-4 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Celtics have gone 19-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 26-6 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 116-105 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. Kemba Walker led Boston with 32 points, and Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 30 points per game and averaging 12.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Middleton is averaging two made 3-pointers and 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Walker ranks second on the Celtics averaging 21.6 points and is adding 3.8 rebounds. Gordon Hayward has averaged 16.4 points and totaled six rebounds while shooting 50.1 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 116.7 points, 53.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 40.1 percent shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (finger), Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (finger).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Jayson Tatum: day to day (knee).