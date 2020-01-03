Milwaukee faces San Antonio, looks for 5th straight win

San Antonio Spurs (14-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (31-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on San Antonio.

Article continues below ...

The Bucks have gone 17-2 at home. Milwaukee averages 51.9 rebounds per game and is 24-0 when outrebounding opponents.

The Spurs are 4-10 on the road. San Antonio gives up 114.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.6 percent and averaging 30.4 points. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Spurs. Rudy Gay has averaged 5.6 rebounds and added 9.2 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.3 points, 52.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.4 steals and eight blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 41.1 percent shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, seven steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: day to day (thigh).

Spurs: None listed.