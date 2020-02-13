The one area where Michael Jordan can’t touch LeBron James

From the moment LeBron James burst onto the scene in high school, the Michael Jordan comparisons began.

Nearly two decades later, James has made it a full-on debate. And in the midst of that debate, there is one category in which MJ can never overtake LeBron.

In his 17th season, James’s team is one of three favorites to win an NBA championship, uncharted territory for the majority of the game’s greats…starting with Jordan.

On Wednesday night, James showed up masterfully for what seems like the millionth time.

LeBron’s first season in purple and gold didn’t go according to plan. He suffered the first major injury of his career – a severe groin strain – and he missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

However, he has bounced back from that subpar campaign and answered every question about his age, durability, and desire to win with a season unlike anything we’ve seen for a player this deep into their career.

At age 35, James is averaging 25 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 10.8 assists per game.

If he finishes the season as the league’s assist leader, he would become the oldest player in NBA history to lead the league in a counting stat for the first time.

Now, let’s take a peek over at Jordan’s career, which spanned 15 seasons – 13 of which took place in Chicago and completely changed the way people viewed the game of basketball.

In those 13 seasons, Jordan won six NBA Finals, six Finals MVP Awards, five MVP awards, was a 12-time All-Star, and was an 11-time All-NBA performer.

Excited Michael Jordan GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

James, presumably, won’t pass Jordan in rings, and LeBron is one MVP award shy of tying Jordan. But he has more All-Star appearances (16) and more All-NBA selections (12).

But, he has outlasted Jordan as far as being a dominant player for a longer period of time.

Case in point: the Lakers acquired a 26 year-old Anthony Davis this offseason, widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

And James is still believed to be the best player on the Lakers roster.

 

At age 35, not only was Jordan finished dominating the league, he was semi-retired for the second time.

Now, MJ did win his sixth title at age 34, so at 35, he certainly would have been a force to be reckoned with.

But, that’s a point to LeBron’s consistency: there have been no semi-retirements, no years off and no slip in production.

From age 19 to now, he’s been LeBron James.

The Lakers are currently 41-12 at the All-Star break, good for the best record in the Western Conference and second best record in the NBA.

James has a chance to win a championship with the Lakers this summer and become the first player to lead three different franchises to the promised land. Whether he completes the task remains to be seen, but his story is far from finished.

And at 35, Michael Jordan couldn’t say that.