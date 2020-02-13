The one area where Michael Jordan can’t touch LeBron James

From the moment LeBron James burst onto the scene in high school, the Michael Jordan comparisons began.

Nearly two decades later, James has made it a full-on debate. And in the midst of that debate, there is one category in which MJ can never overtake LeBron.

"Michael Jordan was burnt out… I watch LeBron last night — 320 more games & 60 more playoff games than MJ. He is so fresh, so good, so focused." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/oYewAyrZQz Article continues below ... — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 13, 2020

In his 17th season, James’s team is one of three favorites to win an NBA championship, uncharted territory for the majority of the game’s greats…starting with Jordan.

LeBron James led the Lakers to an OT win over the Nuggets: 32 PTS

12 REB

14 AST James is the first player in NBA history to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles after turning 35 years old. In fact, only two other players have done so even once: Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird. pic.twitter.com/vtQgcqR8Rl — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2020

On Wednesday night, James showed up masterfully for what seems like the millionth time.

"LeBron was treating last night like a playoff game. … Laker fans haven't seen 'Playoff LeBron' w/ their team. You're going to see 30ish points, if his shot isn't falling like last night, 40 if it is, close to double-digit rebounds & double-digit assists." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/x6ykn8itGT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 13, 2020

LeBron’s first season in purple and gold didn’t go according to plan. He suffered the first major injury of his career – a severe groin strain – and he missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

However, he has bounced back from that subpar campaign and answered every question about his age, durability, and desire to win with a season unlike anything we’ve seen for a player this deep into their career.

everyone always talking about if LeBron will still be in the league when Bronny gets drafted. after watching him tonight now im starting to wonder if he’s gonna play against his grandchildren too. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 13, 2020

At age 35, James is averaging 25 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a league-leading 10.8 assists per game.

If he finishes the season as the league’s assist leader, he would become the oldest player in NBA history to lead the league in a counting stat for the first time.

LeBron James currently leads the NBA with 551 assists, 92 more than the next-closest player (Trae Young). The only player to finish a season as the league leader in assists in his age-35 season or later is Steve Nash, who did so three times. pic.twitter.com/JlGgMoN1L8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2020

Now, let’s take a peek over at Jordan’s career, which spanned 15 seasons – 13 of which took place in Chicago and completely changed the way people viewed the game of basketball.

In those 13 seasons, Jordan won six NBA Finals, six Finals MVP Awards, five MVP awards, was a 12-time All-Star, and was an 11-time All-NBA performer.

James, presumably, won’t pass Jordan in rings, and LeBron is one MVP award shy of tying Jordan. But he has more All-Star appearances (16) and more All-NBA selections (12).

But, he has outlasted Jordan as far as being a dominant player for a longer period of time.

.@Chris_Broussard on LeBron/AD as a duo for the Lakers: "LeBron James is clearly, without question, the best and most important Laker. All you have to do is watch him play, and this is no slight to AD." RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/7G4J26OjXy — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 13, 2020

Case in point: the Lakers acquired a 26 year-old Anthony Davis this offseason, widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

And James is still believed to be the best player on the Lakers roster.

"Every situation that you need LeBron to be great in, he gets the ball in those positions. Anthony Davis, as great as he is, we need him to be great when it counts." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/Dg70NlMVwW — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 13, 2020

At age 35, not only was Jordan finished dominating the league, he was semi-retired for the second time.

"LeBron isn't the athlete he once was but … his mind is so much sharper than everyone else's. The photographic memory, knowing who needs a shot when, who's going to be open in what spot. He is an offense to himself. LeBron's still the best player in basketball." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/s2Io4dF0u8 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 13, 2020

Now, MJ did win his sixth title at age 34, so at 35, he certainly would have been a force to be reckoned with.

But, that’s a point to LeBron’s consistency: there have been no semi-retirements, no years off and no slip in production.

From age 19 to now, he’s been LeBron James.

👑 @KingJames posts a MONSTER triple-double to lead the @Lakers to an NBA-best 23-5 on the road! 32 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST pic.twitter.com/pH2xZo1NWW — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2020

The Lakers are currently 41-12 at the All-Star break, good for the best record in the Western Conference and second best record in the NBA.

James has a chance to win a championship with the Lakers this summer and become the first player to lead three different franchises to the promised land. Whether he completes the task remains to be seen, but his story is far from finished.

And at 35, Michael Jordan couldn’t say that.