Miami takes on Toronto, aims for 5th straight home win

Toronto Raptors (23-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (24-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Toronto looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Article continues below ...

The Heat have gone 17-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 12-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors are 16-6 in conference games. Toronto has a 13-1 record against teams below .500.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Raptors 121-110 in their last meeting on Dec. 3. Duncan Robinson led Miami with 22 points, and Norman Powell paced Toronto scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 43 percent and averaging 20.8 points. Bam Adebayo has averaged 17.8 points and added 10.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka has averaged 16.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 57.2 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Justise Winslow: out (back).

Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).