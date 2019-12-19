Miami snaps 76ers’ 14-game home winning streak, wins 108-104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points to help the Miami Heat hand the Philadelphia 76ers their first home loss of the season, 108-104 on Wednesday night.

The 76ers had been 14-0 at home, including a 113-86 victory over the Heat last month.

Tobias Harris buried a 3-pointer for the Sixers with 25.5 seconds left that made it 106-104 and they had sudden life when Nunn missed twice at the free throw line. Al Horford, though, missed an open 3-point attempt from the wing and the Heat escaped in a thriller.

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and Duncan Robinson had 15 for the Heat. Robinson made a pair of 3s in the fourth that stretched the lead to 14 points, and Nunn buried a 30-footer for a 99-83 lead.

Joel Embiid, who missed Sunday’s rout by the Nets with an upper respiratory illness, had 22 points and 19 rebounds. Harris scored 20 points.

Jimmy Butler scored 14 points for the Heat and was pretty much a non-factor until late in his second game back in Philadelphia.

RAPTORS 112, PISTONS 99

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double and Toronto had an 11-0 run in the third quarter on its way to a win over Detroit.

The Raptors were without guard Fred VanVleet because of right knee injury. Then center Marc Gasol left in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain. Toronto still had enough firepower to handle the Pistons.

Detroit allowed 133 points in a loss to Washington on Monday night. The Pistons got frontcourt standouts Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back from their injuries for this game, but they still allowed 70 points in the first half and 40 in the second quarter.

Drummond had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Detroit.

CAVALIERS 100, PISTONS 98

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Cedi Osman had 18 and Cleveland held off a late Charlotte comeback.

Cleveland, which had lost 16 of 18, led the entire game but nearly squandered a 24-point lead in the third quarter.

Terry Rozier scored a career-high 35 points for Charlotte and hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last coming with 21 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 100-98.

Sexton dribbled the ball off his foot and out of bounds with 16 seconds left. Rozier popped open at the top of the key for a wide-open 3 with three seconds to go, but the shot hit off the rim and Sexton grabbed the rebound to finally secure the victory for the Cavs.

Rozier was 12 of 27 from the field and 7 of 15 on 3-pointers. Cody Zeller had 15 points for the Hornets.

Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland. Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

BULLS 110, WIZARDS 109

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. made a layup with 9.1 seconds left in overtime, completing Chicago’s rally from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Washington.

Zach LaVine capped a 21-3 Bulls run with three free throws that tied the game at 96 with 5.5 seconds left in the fourth. Bradley Beal hit a jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining to put Washington ahead 98-96, but LaVine was fouled on the ensuing inbound play and hit two free throws to force OT.

Lauri Markkanen’s alley-oop basket gave the Bulls their first lead since the first quarter, 106-105 with 1:47 left in overtime.

Markkanen had 31 points and nine rebounds, and LaVine added 24 points.

Davis Bertans led Washington with 26 points, and Beal finished with 22.

In his return to Washington, former Wizards player Tomas Satoransky had 17 points.