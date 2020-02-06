Miami plays Sacramento for non-conference showdown

Miami Heat (34-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (19-31, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat visit De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in a non-conference matchup.

The Kings are 9-15 on their home court. Sacramento has an 11-29 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The Heat have gone 12-13 away from home. Miami is 26-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 118-113 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 25 points, and Nemanja Bjelica led Sacramento with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield has averaged 20.3 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Kings. Cory Joseph is shooting 53.2 percent and averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Goran Dragic has averaged 15.9 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Heat. Adebayo has averaged 16.2 points and collected 10.4 rebounds while shooting 54.1 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 115 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: out (shoulder), Alex Len: out (hip), Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

Heat: Andre Iguodala: out (undisclosed), Tyler Herro: day to day (right foot), Jimmy Butler: day to day (shoulder), Meyers Leonard: out (ankle).