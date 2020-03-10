Miami hosts Charlotte following Rozier’s 40-point game

Charlotte Hornets (22-42, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (41-23, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the Miami Heat after Terry Rozier scored 40 points in the Hornets’ 143-138 overtime loss to the Hawks.

The Heat have gone 10-3 against division opponents. Miami has a 21-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 15-24 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte averages 42.7 rebounds per game and is 9-28 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 117-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 25. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 21 points, and Rozier led Charlotte with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 3.8 made 3-pointers and averages 13.3 points while shooting 45.3 percent from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo has averaged 11.4 rebounds and added 17.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 7.5 assists while scoring 18 points per game. Rozier has averaged 3.4 made 3-pointers and scored 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 43 rebounds, 28.9 assists, eight steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 102.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Meyers Leonard: out (ankle), Jae Crowder: day to day (concussion), Tyler Herro: out (right ankle), Jimmy Butler: day to day (toe).

Hornets: None listed.