Miami Heat to square off against the Orlando Magic in division play

Miami Heat (25-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (15-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Division foes Orlando and Miami hit the court.

The Magic are 3-2 in division matchups. Orlando is third in the league allowing just 104.6 points per game and holding opponents to 45.5 percent shooting.

The Heat are 5-1 against the rest of the division. Miami has a 12-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Magic and Heat meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.4 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic has averaged 18 points and totaled 8.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Jimmy Butler has shot 42.4 percent and is averaging 20.3 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson has averaged 3.5 made 3-pointers and scored 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 106.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.9 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (achilles), Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Heat: Justise Winslow: day to day (back).