Memphis visits Brooklyn following LeVert’s 51-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (30-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (27-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Caris LeVert scored 51 points in the Nets’ 129-120 overtime victory over the Celtics.

The Nets have gone 16-13 at home. Brooklyn is sixth in the league with 49.8 points in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 10.5.

The Grizzlies are 13-17 on the road. Memphis is the NBA leader with 27.1 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 134-133 in the last matchup on Oct. 27. Morant led Memphis with 30 points, and Irving led Brooklyn with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 20.8 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Nets. LeVert has averaged 24.7 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.0 assists while scoring 17.6 points per game. Kyle Anderson is shooting 51.4 percent and has averaged 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 50.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 51.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (quadriceps), Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).