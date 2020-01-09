Memphis plays San Antonio, looks for 4th straight win

San Antonio Spurs (16-20, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into a matchup against San Antonio as winners of three consecutive games.

The Grizzlies are 11-14 in conference matchups. Memphis allows 116.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Spurs are 2-4 against the rest of the division. San Antonio is 4-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spurs won 145-115 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 40 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Dillon Brooks is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

DeMar DeRozan has averaged 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Spurs. Patty Mills has averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers and scored 12.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Spurs: None listed.