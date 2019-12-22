Memphis plays San Antonio, aims for 4th straight home win

San Antonio Spurs (11-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Grizzlies take on San Antonio.

Article continues below ...

The Grizzlies are 1-2 against division opponents. Memphis is the leader in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points led by Dillon Brooks averaging 2.8.

The Spurs are 1-3 against Southwest Division opponents. San Antonio is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Spurs 113-109 in their last meeting on Nov. 11. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 24 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge paced San Antonio scoring 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jae Crowder has averaged 5.9 rebounds and added 9.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Aldridge leads the Spurs averaging 18.6 points and is adding 7.3 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl has averaged 6.3 rebounds and added 5.8 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, eight steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (foot).

Spurs: Rudy Gay: day to day (illness).