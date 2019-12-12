Memphis faces Milwaukee on 6-game home skid

Milwaukee Bucks (22-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-16, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to stop its six-game home losing streak with a win against Milwaukee.

The Grizzlies are 3-10 on their home court. Memphis is third in the Western Conference with 26.3 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.4.

The Bucks are 10-2 on the road. Milwaukee has a 12-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies and Bucks match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 19.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Khris Middleton is second on the Bucks averaging 17.9 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds. Wesley Matthews has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 10 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 10-0, averaging 120.8 points, 50.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, eight steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points on 40.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 109 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Grayson Allen: day to day (right ankle).

Bucks: Dragan Bender: day to day (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (quad).