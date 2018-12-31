McCaw joins Cavaliers after Warriors don’t match offer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Warriors swingman Patrick McCaw is practicing with the Cavaliers, who signed him to a two-year, $6 million offer sheet last week.

McCaw officially joined the Cavaliers’ roster on Monday after Golden State decided not to match Cleveland’s offer.

The 23-year-old McCaw had been expected to be in the defending NBA champion’s rotation this season but didn’t re-sign with the team as a restricted free agent.

It’s not immediately clear when McCaw will play for the Cavaliers, who have dropped six straight and have the NBA’s worst record at 8-29. Cleveland has been plagued by injuries all season and needs front-line help.

The 6-foot-7 McCaw averaged 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 57 games last season, when he got hurt while attempting a dunk on March 31. He returned for Golden State’s title run but was limited to 16 minutes in six games.