Mavs’ Doncic back after missing game with sprained thumb

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star guard Luka Doncic was back in the Dallas Mavericks‘ lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday after missing a game because of a sprained left thumb.

Averaging team highs of 28.6 points and 8.8 assists per game, the 6-foot-7 guard sat out Sunday’s win at Minnesota. His thumb bothered him during Friday’s loss to Miami.

The Mavericks held out Kristaps Porzingis a day after tied a season high with 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. They were also without Seth Curry (lower back tightness), Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) and Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery). Willie Cauley-Stein was available after missing six games for personal reasons.

Bulls leading scorer Zach LaVine was inactive because of a strained left quadriceps and is day to day. But Otto Porter Jr. was available after missing 51 games with a broken left foot.