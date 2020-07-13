When it was announced that the NBA would return to play this summer, many wondered how the league would continue to address and advocate for social justice in America.

Soon after, the league and the National Basketball Players Association announced that players would be allowed to wear messages on the back of their jerseys in place of their names, and some of the league’s brightest stars, such as CJ McCollum and Rudy Gobert have already decided what statements they will wear when games resume on July 30.

Some additional social justice messages chosen by NBA players to wear on the backs of their jerseys. Article continues below ... Rudy Gobert (Jazz) – "Equality"

CJ McCollum (Trailblazers) – "Education Reform"

Jusuf Nurkic (Trailblazers) – "Equality" (per @ChrisBHaynes , @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/N1xv9OjqPi — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) July 9, 2020

However, the league’s brightest star, LeBron James, recently announced that he will opt to wear only his name.

LeBron James says he will wear his name, “James,” on the back of his jersey in NBA restart. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2020

While on a Zoom call with reporters last week, James stated that he chose to wear his own name on the back of his jersey due to the fact that he wasn’t consulted about the statement options that were given to players to use during the season restart in Orlando.

“I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal. I would have loved to have a say so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. … — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 11, 2020

James has been vocal during the NBA’s hiatus in discussing different social justice issues facing America currently, whether it be police brutality or voter suppression with his #MoreThanAVote campaign.

We live!!! https://t.co/myvC7O9Omi Thank you to every incredible athlete and artist working to help us pull this together. Change doesn’t happen sitting on the sideline. Use our site to register and join our fight against voter suppression. ✊🏾👑 #MoreThanAVote #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/qcowjYBefW — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2020

He also addressed the Bubba Wallace NASCAR incident from June.

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

With James being as outspoken as he is, it came as a surprise to some that he would elect to pass on the chance to make a statement on his jersey.

Still, Skip Bayless was understanding of James’ decision to not don a league-supplied statement on the back of his jersey, expressing his disappointment that the game’s greatest advocate for equality and social justice was not consulted on the options.

“This is a time in the growth of this nation where personalized freedom of expression should be elevated to the top degree. It should be encouraged. It should be embraced, especially by the NBA, which has been so forward-thinking and progressive in this area. It shocked me and it rocked me that the NBA drew these very strict out of bounds lines and said ‘Here is your list, now pick one.’ I do not blame LeBron James for saying, ‘Wait a second, I had something I wanted to say but it’s not on your list.’

“And LeBron said that he didn’t have any say so in what was on the list – are you kidding me? LeBron James didn’t have any say so? What are you talking about? He’s the face of your league.”

.@RealSkipBayless on his concern with LeBron not putting a social justice message on the back of his jersey: “LeBron has been outspoken and he has led the charge. I don’t want him to look like he is just shutting up and dribbling now.” pic.twitter.com/JWDW3ALF9q — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 13, 2020

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took a different approach on Monday morning.

Smith posited that the symbolic nature of statements on the back of jerseys won’t go far towards eradicating social injustice and racism in America, and applauded James for not participating.

“As black men, how many times in our lifetime have we seen symbolic gestures that have amounted to close to nothing in terms of really provoking a change in this country? I would say almost always. When we think about Martin Luther King, when we think of Malcolm X and others, why do we revere them? Why do we applaud them so much? It is because they extended beyond symbolic gestures and pushed forward in a manner that elevated the level of sacrifice that they were willing to make with their very lives to create change for us … The one person who has extended beyond symbolic gestures [in the NBA] is LeBron James, because he has said, ‘Yo, this ain’t just about talking. What are we going to do?'”

"I don't give a damn what is on the back of somebody's jersey!"@stephenasmith applauds LeBron for deciding not to wear a message on his jersey, believing his actions in Black communities are more impactful than a phrase on a jersey. pic.twitter.com/HptMtJAbO0 — First Take (@FirstTake) July 13, 2020

Bayless and Smith aren’t alone in supporting LeBron’s stance, with other media members and players echoing his sentiments.

anyone criticizing lebron for not wanting to participate in an empty ass gesture so the league looks good should ask themselves why pre-approved vanilla statements would ever make a difference — Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) July 12, 2020

Celtics Jaylen Brown says that he hopes the NBA makes adjustments to the list of approved social justice statements for the back of jerseys because the list is “a little bit limiting.” Says he would like to see “results”, “break the cycle” and “inequality by design” added. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 6, 2020

LeBron not choosing from a list of league-approved slogans to put on the back of his jersey *is* activism also worth keeping in mind none of the approved slogans directly address law enforcement — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) July 12, 2020

LeBron’s stance aside, the NBA, as always, is continuing to take a progressive approach to social justice issues.

Let’s see which players and teams make the loudest statements at the end of the month.