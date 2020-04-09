LeBron James is hoping for closure on what was once a promising season for the Lakers

The 2019-2020 NBA season was one of promise for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team added Anthony Davis during the offseason to pair with LeBron James. The result was a team that sat atop the Western Conference standings for a majority of the season and figured to be a favorite to win an NBA title this season.

But with the season being suspended – and potentially canceled – James is left looking for answers, all while hoping he and his team can finish what they started, which he expressed in a Wednesday video conference call with the media.

It’s fair for James to feel that way. The Lakers were peaking at the right time when the season came to a halt, coming off of huge wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, with LeBron forcing his way into MVP conversation with his recent play.

Shannon Sharpe of FS1’s Undisputed spoke on the opportunity the Lakers had to win their first championship since 2010, which would also equal James’ fourth ring.

“[LeBron] understands what’s at stake here. He wants the season to continue … You hear C.J. McCollum say that LeBron is still the best player in the league. Trae Young said [he] felt that the Lakers were going to win the title because [he] started to see a different look in LeBron James’ eyes. They don’t have to say that.”

Skip Bayless, also on Undisputed, said that he was surprised that James wasn’t as optimistic on the conference call about the season being on hold, considering he believes James caught a break with play being suspended after a taxing weekend of basketball for the Lakers against the Bucks and Clippers.

“LeBron left me let down because that is the most ho-hum I’ve ever heard LeBron in any media session … That was the most boring LeBron media session I have ever heard in all my years closely following LeBron James.”

But beyond the team aspect, this season represented a chance for James to truly cement himself in Laker lore.

After an injury-plagued inaugural season in Los Angeles – that resulted in him missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005 – James was on the verge of righting the ship.

Nick Wright of FS1’s First Things First said Thursday that the sting of last season and the playoff shortcomings of the prior two seasons in Cleveland would add to the bitter taste of this season’s abrupt end if play wasn’t resumed.

“Since [James last] won the title, the next year the Warriors add [Kevin] Durant and they don’t win. The next year, [James] has the 51-point game in Game 1 and they blow it in overtime and they don’t win. The next year, he gets hurt.”

A fourth ring means more for James than anybody else in the NBA, considering James is no longer competing against his peers rather than the ghost of the Michael Jordan, according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd.

And the only way to surpass Jordan is to add rings to the collection.

“LeBron’s playing a different game than everybody else. Everybody else is competing against themselves … Giannis has two playoff series wins. It’s LeBron here, Kawhi is next, and then it’s just the Grand Canyon.”

There is also the issue of time – well, Father Time to be exact.

ESPN’s The Jump discussed whether or not this would be James last chance at a championship, not because the Lakers roster isn’t good enough but because James himself isn’t getting any younger.

“LeBron James, this year, was starting to change his game. Yes, he was still averaging 25 points but leading the league in assists – that is the No. 1 thing that I think people need to pay attention to when he’s trying to prolong his career.”

There is precedent for a player becoming more of a facilitator as his career ages.

NBA legend and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, like James, had always been one of the league’s best passers before the twilight of his career.

But in his age-34 season, 14 years into the league, Kidd averaged above 10 assists for the first time in seven years and helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to the playoffs.

The comparison is eerily similar to James, who is averaging a career high 10.6 assists per game in his 17th season at age 35.

For what it’s worth, James doesn’t seem to be sitting around feeling sorry for himself. Instead, he is staying ready.

He is still preparing and training as if the season will continue.

James is remaining hopeful the season can be salvaged and take place without a hitch.

Until that time comes, however, James is just like the rest of us – waiting and debating.