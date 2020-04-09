The 2019-2020 NBA season was one of promise for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team added Anthony Davis during the offseason to pair with LeBron James. The result was a team that sat atop the Western Conference standings for a majority of the season and figured to be a favorite to win an NBA title this season.

But with the season being suspended – and potentially canceled – James is left looking for answers, all while hoping he and his team can finish what they started, which he expressed in a Wednesday video conference call with the media.

LeBron James on a conference call right now with some media says he'll appreciate some of the special moments from this season regardless, but: "I don’t think I would be able to have any closure if we did not have an opportunity to finish the season." — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) April 8, 2020

It’s fair for James to feel that way. The Lakers were peaking at the right time when the season came to a halt, coming off of huge wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, with LeBron forcing his way into MVP conversation with his recent play.

Shannon Sharpe of FS1’s Undisputed spoke on the opportunity the Lakers had to win their first championship since 2010, which would also equal James’ fourth ring.

“[LeBron] understands what’s at stake here. He wants the season to continue … You hear C.J. McCollum say that LeBron is still the best player in the league. Trae Young said [he] felt that the Lakers were going to win the title because [he] started to see a different look in LeBron James’ eyes. They don’t have to say that.”

"Bron realizes this is a great opportunity for him to add his 4th ring & what a squandered opportunity this would be if the season was not resumed. I like where the Lakers are. If we resume this thing, we'll pick back up where we left off…bussin' heads!" — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/HWSWQOoA5P — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 9, 2020

Skip Bayless, also on Undisputed, said that he was surprised that James wasn’t as optimistic on the conference call about the season being on hold, considering he believes James caught a break with play being suspended after a taxing weekend of basketball for the Lakers against the Bucks and Clippers.

“LeBron left me let down because that is the most ho-hum I’ve ever heard LeBron in any media session … That was the most boring LeBron media session I have ever heard in all my years closely following LeBron James.”

.@RealSkipBayless on LeBron's video call with the media: "I thought I would hear more optimism from LeBron about his and the Lakers chances. Because right on time, LeBron got a break. He needed a rest after just barely taking the lead over Giannis in the MVP race." pic.twitter.com/PnMlrKC7zL — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 9, 2020

But beyond the team aspect, this season represented a chance for James to truly cement himself in Laker lore.

After an injury-plagued inaugural season in Los Angeles – that resulted in him missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005 – James was on the verge of righting the ship.

Nick Wright of FS1’s First Things First said Thursday that the sting of last season and the playoff shortcomings of the prior two seasons in Cleveland would add to the bitter taste of this season’s abrupt end if play wasn’t resumed.

“Since [James last] won the title, the next year the Warriors add [Kevin] Durant and they don’t win. The next year, [James] has the 51-point game in Game 1 and they blow it in overtime and they don’t win. The next year, he gets hurt.”

"This would be absolutely as bitter as any end of a season could be for LeBron. … This year they're the best team and the favorite. If it doesn't happen, I understand why it'd be a lack of closure." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/gHIZHUeTcv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 9, 2020

A fourth ring means more for James than anybody else in the NBA, considering James is no longer competing against his peers rather than the ghost of the Michael Jordan, according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd.

And the only way to surpass Jordan is to add rings to the collection.

“LeBron’s playing a different game than everybody else. Everybody else is competing against themselves … Giannis has two playoff series wins. It’s LeBron here, Kawhi is next, and then it’s just the Grand Canyon.”

“LeBron James is competing against Michael Jordan. His standards are much higher than everybody else in the league… Nobody is close.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/dtwV2MkbjI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 9, 2020

There is also the issue of time – well, Father Time to be exact.

ESPN’s The Jump discussed whether or not this would be James last chance at a championship, not because the Lakers roster isn’t good enough but because James himself isn’t getting any younger.

“LeBron James, this year, was starting to change his game. Yes, he was still averaging 25 points but leading the league in assists – that is the No. 1 thing that I think people need to pay attention to when he’s trying to prolong his career.”

New comments from LeBron on the NBA shutdown – plus, two of his ex-teammates discuss what happens if this season ultimately does get canceled. What will LeBron look like next season at age 36? Is somehow finishing this season his last window at playing at an MVP candidate level? pic.twitter.com/nmjt9qF5iv — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 9, 2020

There is precedent for a player becoming more of a facilitator as his career ages.

NBA legend and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd, like James, had always been one of the league’s best passers before the twilight of his career.

But in his age-34 season, 14 years into the league, Kidd averaged above 10 assists for the first time in seven years and helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to the playoffs.

The comparison is eerily similar to James, who is averaging a career high 10.6 assists per game in his 17th season at age 35.

Jason Kidd thinks LeBron James will keep playing at a high level into his 40s. 🗣👑 https://t.co/0QD9CfyuYu pic.twitter.com/MjgmAmCkbI — theScore (@theScore) March 29, 2020

For what it’s worth, James doesn’t seem to be sitting around feeling sorry for himself. Instead, he is staying ready.

He is still preparing and training as if the season will continue.

LeBron says he’s been going to the homes of some friends who have basketball courts that have been “wiped down.” He’s had solitary workouts, and even some with his son, Bronny, but hasn’t worked out with teammates. He’s been working out four or five days a week. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) April 8, 2020

James is remaining hopeful the season can be salvaged and take place without a hitch.

LeBron obviously wants a resumption of the NBA season when it’s deemed safe but hasn’t talked directly with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about possible scenarios. In a perfect world, “it would be with fans in the stands,” he said. “It just makes the game that much better.” — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) April 8, 2020

Until that time comes, however, James is just like the rest of us – waiting and debating.