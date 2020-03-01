When the Los Angeles Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George this offseason, LA officially became the mecca of basketball.

LA has just become the king of basketball with the Lakers adding AD, Cousins, Danny Green, JaVale McGee, and KCP and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining the Clippers. It’s going to be awesome to watch NBA basketball in LA this season! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 6, 2019

Article continues below ...

But the Clippers – with their two stars mixed with the rest of their roster – were considered Hollywood’s best.

Another west coast team, the Denver Nuggets, were also hailed as a potential favorite in the Western Conference – a team with a chance to go to the NBA Finals behind their fun-loving superstar center Nikola Jokic.

Just working on some moves 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZYwOu1zUrc — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 29, 2020

Everything hasn’t coalesced the way many expected, and we got a glimpse of that on Friday night.

Paul George (24 PTS) knocks down 6 threes and the @LAClippers pick up their 40th win of the season. Kawhi Leonard: 19 PTS, 5 AST Montrezl Harrell: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK Lou Williams: 17 PTS, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/hXnjxobPMa — NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2020

For LAC, it was an impressive win over the second place team in the Western Conference, proving that while one squad appears to be a ways away, another is ready to make a run.

When the Clippers are healthy and humming — like first quarter tonight vs Nuggets — nobody is close. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 29, 2020

No player on the Clippers played more than 25 minutes, while seven players scored in double figures.

A lot has been made of the Clippers’ season to date. They have battled injuries, and some fear that Kawhi Leonard’s load management approach could potentially create chemistry issues.

"I do think load management is smart. Nobody realistically has a true issue with one game off a month. … The reason this has become a potential issue is b/c of one person. This is all Kawhi Leonard. He has load managed a quarter of the season away." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/0kPwNSOxwv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 28, 2020

However, they now own two wins over the Lakers, the West’s best team, and also own wins over the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and the Nuggets.

"Kawhi & PG13 have the potential to be 1 of the best duos. LeBron & AD are the clear-cut favorite. … But what surprised me most about those 2 & the Clippers is how quickly they came together. They came out of the gate looking like they played together for years." — @sarahkustok pic.twitter.com/9jP9woQM7J — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 25, 2020

Did Friday’s win show that LAC can flip the proverbial “switch” and turn it on against the best of the best? And not just win, but dominate?

It did. It really did.

.@ChrisBHaynes on the Clippers: "They're scary. When you look at that roster top to bottom, it's a team that's filled with guys who eat meat raw. Dogs. It's hard to argue that they're not the favorite." pic.twitter.com/CY2jvQ4Ez7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 26, 2020

Conversely, for the Nuggets, it continued a troubling pattern of performances against the West’s top teams.

Denver boasts a record of 40-19, but they have struggled against the Lakers, losing both matchups when both LeBron James and Anthony Davis played, and now, they were blown away by a fully-healthy Clippers team.

But there is a difference between not your night and not your year.

The West looks to belong to one of the two Los Angeles teams.

We’ll see if the Clippers can clip the Lakers.