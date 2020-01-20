Lillard scores 61 as Trail Blazers beat Warriors 129-124

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime Monday night.

Lillard’s previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against Brooklyn. His 11 3-pointers were also a team record.

It was the seventh regular-season game of Lillard’s career with more than 50 points. He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who snapped a two-game skid.

Alec Burks scored a season-high 33 points for Golden State, and rookie Eric Paschall added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

CELTICS 139, LAKERS 107

BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 20 points to end a career-long personal losing streak against LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum scored 27 to help Boston send the top team in the Western Conference to its biggest loss of the season.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who had won 10 of their previous 11 games. But the Celtics made 13 of their first 22 3-point attempts to open 103-75 lead in the third quarter — the biggest against Los Angeles all season until Boston made it a 34-point game in the fourth.

76ERS 117, NETS 111

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons tied a career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, carrying Philadelphia to the victory.

Announced as the Eastern Conference player of the week during the game, Simmons got a good start on winning the next week’s award, too. He shot 12 for 14 from the field in his career-best fifth straight game with 20 or more points, finishing with his fourth triple-double of the season.

Al Horford added 19 points for the 76ers, who won their fourth consecutive game.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points for the Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving because of hamstring tightness and lost their fourth straight. Caris LeVert had 16 points and rookie Nicolas Claxton added a career-best 15.

BUCKS 111, BULLS 98

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point, and the Bucks beat the Bulls to sweep the four-game season series.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook with 4:30 remaining in the fourth.

Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, which has won 10 consecutive games over the Bulls dating to the 2017-18 season.

The Bucks earned their seventh consecutive win, running their league-best record to 39-6.

Zach LaVine had 24 points for Chicago, which shot just 37% from the field.

THUNDER 112, ROCKETS 107

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Danilo Gallinari had 25 and Oklahoma City rallied for the road win.

Paul scored 27 in the first half against his former team. Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break.

Houston star Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against his former team. James Harden scored 29 points but was astonishingly inefficient, making 1 of 17 3-point attempts.

The Rockets have dropped a season-high four in a row.

JAZZ 118, PACERS 88

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds, leading Utah to the runaway victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points for the Jazz. Utah never trailed on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak to the Pacers.

The Jazz shot 54% from the field, scored 60 points in the paint and finished with a 53-30 advantage in rebounds.

Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday scored 12 points apiece for Indiana.

NUGGETS 107, TIMBERWOLVES 100

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. posted his second double-double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds, helping the short-handed Nuggets to the road win.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points for the Nuggets, who again had three of their top five scorers absent — Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Gary Harris Jr. — and were playing on back-to-back nights. Nikola Jokic had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns outplayed his rival Jokic with 28 points and eight rebounds and reserve Josh Okogie added 16 points, but Minnesota dropped its sixth straight game.

HEAT 118, KINGS 113, OT

MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 on 9-for-11 shooting and Miami improved its NBA-best home record to 19-1.

Goran Dragic scored 18 and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who also lead the NBA with a 7-0 overtime record this season.

Sacramento had a chance to tie the game after a turnover with about a minute left, but Johnson blocked Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-point try and Nunn sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Nemanja Bjelica scored 22 points for Sacramento, which is 2-16 in its last 18 trips to Miami. Buddy Hield had 20 points.

PELICANS 126, GRIZZLIES 116

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a seven-game absence, and the Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers.

New Orleans ended Memphis’ seven-game winning streak.

Holiday, who hadn’t played since Jan. 4 because of a left elbow strain, went 12 for 18 from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and Nicolo Melli added 15, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis, matching his season high with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.

SPURS 120, SUNS 118

PHOENIX (AP) — Derrick White scored a season-high 25 points, Bryn Forbes added 24 and the Spurs coughed up a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying for the win.

San Antonio led 78-58 midway through the third quarter and 96-83 going into the fourth, but Phoenix chipped away. Suns center Deandre Ayton made two free throws with 3:55 left that tied it 108-all. Ricky Rubio hit a layup while drawing a foul, adding the free throw to push the Suns ahead for the first time at 113-111 with 2:55 left.

Forbes hit his eighth 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining to put the Spurs back up 114-113.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 37 points. He had 22 during the third quarter in a nearly single-handed effort to keep Phoenix close.

WIZARDS 106, PISTONS 100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Ian Mahinmi added 21, helping Washington snap a three-game losing streak.

Beal passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team’s career scoring list.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 21 points, and Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Pistons were trying to three games in a row for the first time this season.

Washington scored nine straight points to go up 95-87 with 7:06 to play.

RAPTORS 122, HAWKS 117

ATLANTA (AP) — Norman Powell scored 27 points for Toronto, including 17 in the final period.

Toronto led 112-91 before surviving a late comeback by the Hawks, who pulled within two points at 117-115. Fred VanVleet, who had 20 points, sank three free throws with 14.2 seconds remaining after he was fouled by John Collins, pushing the lead to five points.

Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists for Atlanta. Young’s four-point play cut Toronto’s lead to 114-107 with 1:39 remaining. Collins’ layup cut the deficit to two points.

Powell has scored 20 or more points in five straight games. Toronto earned its fourth straight win.

KNICKS 106, CAVALIERS 86

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. and Julius Randle each scored 19 points, powering the Knicks to the road win.

New York took over in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland 30-14. The Knicks led 79-64 going into the fourth and pushed the margin to 21 in the final minutes.

The Cavaliers shot a season-low 34% and scored 36 points in the second half. Cleveland, coming off a six-game trip, has lost five in a row and 10 of 12.

Tristan Thompson had 22 rebounds and 13 points for Cleveland.

MAGIC 106, HORNETS 83

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 26 points and Orlando handed Charlotte its seventh consecutive loss.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross added 19 points.

The Magic shot 14 for 28 from 3-point range. Fournier made six 3s and Ross finished with five.

Malik Monk scored 20 points and P.J. Washington had 19 for the Hornets, who have not won since Jan. 4.